Value of Man United’s new Rasmus Hojlund bid revealed by Italian reporter



Details of Manchester United’s improved bid to Atalanta for the transfer of Rasmus Hojlund have been revealed by Italian transfer expert, Alfredo Pedulla.

Earlier this evening, another Italian transfer ace, Fabrizio Romano, reported that United had submitted an improved bid of over €60 million for the 20 year old.

However, Atalanta have been holding out for €70 million or thereabouts.

Pedulla has now weighed in and added some meat to the bone, providing exact figures.

“#Hojlund no-stop: #MUFC bid 62 million (euro) + 5, #Atalanta’s request is 68-70 + 5.

“They’re working to find all the agreements, bonus will make the difference.”

If true, Pedulla’s report means that there is only a €6 million gap in the negotiation, which could be covered in add-ons.

United’s flat fee of €62 million is a very healthy one for a young striker with only nine Serie A goals to his name.

Less than one hour ago, Sky reported that United were edging close to an agreement but that they were reluctant to go above €60 million.

Once again, then, reports from the UK seem at odds with those from Italy, as they were in the case of Andre Onana.

In that case, the Italian reports proved to be correct but that is not to say that Sky are not right on this occasion.