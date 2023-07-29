Adidas deny “speculative” reports suggesting they’ve approved Mason Greenwood’s Man United return



Adidas have issued a statement refuting suggestions that they’ve approved Mason Greenwood’s Manchester United return.

Yesterday, a bombshell report from The Sun covered by The Peoples Person indicated that the athletic apparel and footwear company had given the green light for Greenwood to be re-integrated into Erik ten Hag’s set-up.

The Carrington academy graduate has not featured for United since January 2022, when he was arrested and subsequently charged with attempted rape, controlling behaviour and assault.

Charges against him were eventually dropped, but the club have been conducting their own investigation into the matter. A definitive decision on the player’s immediate future is expected soon.

It was relayed that Adidas held secret talks with the Red Devils, where they demonstrated a willingness to let Greenwood make his comeback.

Adidas’s approval would have gone a long way in ensuring other sponsors get on board as opposed to cutting ties with the English champions.

A spokesperson however said on behalf of the organization, “After inaccurate and speculative reporting within the media it’s important for us to clarify that Adidas has had no discussions with Manchester United regarding any member of their playing squad.”

“We play no role in any decisions made regarding any member of the team or staff at the club.”

On his part, the 21-year-old wants to stay at Old Trafford and revive his career.

Greenwood has made 129 appearances for United, scoring 35 goals.

The striker has been training privately with the club’s blessing.

With the new Premier League season starting in just about two weeks, it’s important that United provide clarification promptly so that the issue is resolved as soon as possible.

