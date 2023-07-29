Aston Villa have asked about permanent deal for Matej Kovar, Hull City among loan suitors



Manchester United were facing a huge conundrum heading into the summer transfer window with regards to their goalkeeping situation.

However, Erik ten Hag’s intervention following the FA Cup final debacle saw David de Gea leave the club after 12 years. In came Andre Onana from Inter Milan, and he impressed against Real Madrid in his unofficial debut for the club.

The Red Devils may have solved their main goalkeeping issue but there is still a bit of work left, with the futures of quite a few goalies still hanging in the balance.

United still need a reserve keeper with Dean Henderson reluctant to play second-fiddle. Nottingham Forest are still working on a move which is likely to be a loan deal with an obligation to buy.

United’s goalkeeping department keeps changing

Tom Heaton played the whole game against Arsenal but did not emerge for the Real Madrid game and so far Ten Hag has been reluctant to let him leave with Luton Town and Everton both interested.

Interestingly, the future of Matej Kovar is still to be decided. The 23-year-old won the league with Sparta Prague last season and while they wanted him this season as well, it seems like the Reds want a permanent exit.

Kovar was very impressive in the opening two pre-season games, highlighting his skill with the ball at his feet but he found his name was missing from the US pre-season squad.

He has since gone back to Prague to undergo individual training, waiting for learn of United’s plans for him. At that point it seemed like a loan deal would be the most likely outcome.

But it seems United are open to a permanent exit. Sparta were left shocked when United asked for €7million for a outright sale, a figure far beyond their reach and they have since solved their goalkeeping crisis.

However, there is still significant interest in the Czech Republic U21 international including from the Premier League as reported by Infotbal.cz.

They have mentioned Premier League high-flyers Aston Villa as one of the interested parties who have even enquired about the terms for a transfer.

“Aston Villa looks attractive, for example , which inquired about the terms of a transfer from Manchester United. But that’s where it stayed for now, because its number one and world champion Emiliano Martínez (30) remains at the club.”

Kovar interest growing

Two unnamed Bundesliga clubs are also in the race.

Another Czech outlet iDnes.cz have mentioned Cadiz as being another interested outfit. “Cádiz, the fourteenth team in the Spanish league last season, contacted Manchester.”

If no one agrees to cough up seven to ten million euros, United will send Kovář out on another loan, but this time they want the goalie to play in the Championship.

Hull City have reportedly expressed an interest in taking the United academy graduate on loan. If Kovar succeeds in the second division, there is a chance he might see some minutes for the United first team going forward.

Kovar’s United deal lasts until 2025 with the club having the option of extending it by another year. He could have made a fine reserve keeper but Ten Hag wants someone with experience, hence his reluctance to allow Heaton to leave.