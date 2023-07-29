Boca Juniors reach out to Manchester United about signing Facundo Pellistri



Boca Juniors have established contact with Manchester United to explore the possibility of signing Facundo Pellistri on loan.

The Argentine Primera Division giants are the latest party to express interest in the dazzling winger, who looks set to leave United on a temporary basis in the coming weeks.

Pellistri is a player admired by Erik ten Hag, who undoubtedly sees plenty of potential in him.

The Peoples Person covered a report which stated that amongst a bevvy of clubs keen on adding the Uruguayan to their ranks, Ten Hag would prefer to have him play for FC Twente.

Ten Hag is of the opinion that the conditions at the Eredivisie outfit are perfect and would allow Pellistri to develop further.

Recently, the 21-year-old himself revealed that he held talks with his manager, where his immediate future was discussed.

Pellistri conceded that his departure from Old Trafford this summer should not be entirely ruled out.

According to Uruguay-based journalist Sebas Giovanelli, it remains entirely possible that the talented United star is re-united with fellow countryman and former teammate in England, Edinson Cavani at Boca.

AHORA| @BocaJrsOficial consultó a @ManUtd por la posible cesión a préstamo de @FPellistri07. Cónto hoy @EmilianoRaddi en @SC_ESPN AM que el #xeneize liberó otro cupo de extranjero. ¿Sera que llegan juntos con Edi a Argentina como hicieron a Inglaterra? pic.twitter.com/MwBa5t92D5 — Sebas Giovanelli (@SebasGiovanelli) July 28, 2023

Cavani is of course closing in on a move to the Estadio Alberto J. Armando after it was made clear he was no longer part of Valencia’s project.

If guaranteed game time, Boca would represent a solid temporary destination for Pellistri, whose talent is undeniable.

He reminded United fans of his ability and talent during the recent 2-0 pre-season friendly loss at the hands of Real Madrid.

Pellistri was among the second-half substitutes brought on by Ten Hag.

During the 30 minutes or so he was on the pitch, he showed glimpses of his brilliance, highlighted by a spectacular piece of skill that saw him evade a tackling Eduardo Camavinga, to leave the Frenchman on the floor chasing shadows.