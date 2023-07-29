Kerolin and Geyse, linked to Manchester United, on losing side of World Cup clash

Two players who have been identified as potential transfer targets for Manchester United Women have been in action today at the Women’s World Cup.

Last month, Brazilian striker Kerolin was identified as a potential replacement for the departing Alessia Russo.

Kerolin started in today’s clash against France, playing the full ninety minutes.

She was instrumental in the build up to her side’s equaliser in the 58th minute as she tried to pick out her teammate with a pass which took a deflection, landing perfectly at the feet of Debinha.

It had been quite a one-sided affair before half-time with France dominating and picking up on Brazil’s laid back approach to the game.

It was evenly matched in the second 45 though as a change in tactics got the best out of Pia Sundhage’s side.

Geyse, another player on United’s radar, had a quiet and ineffective game up until the switch in formation and she came alive playing in a wide position.

Unfortunately just as we started to see the best of her, she was substituted for Alves da Silva shortly after the goal.

France went on to win 2-1 with a goal from Captain Wendie Renard late on.

For United, this World Cup is a chance to window shop for the best talent around the world in a bid to fill the gaps left behind by Alessia Russo and defender, Ona Batlle.

Also linked with a move to the club is Esmee Brugts, the Netherlands international who had a strong ninety minutes against tournament favourites USA on Thursday.

Although none of the individuals rumoured to be joining the club have made headlines in this tournament so far, they have showed promise and proved to be strong team players.