Erik ten Hag “pushing” Manchester United to sign Sofyan Amrabat, confident it will be done



Manager Erik ten Hag has been a key driver in all of Manchester United’s transfers so far and that theme looks set to continue.

Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport reveals that Ten Hag is “pushing” United to sign Sofyan Amrabat, convinced by the value the player he coached at FC Utrecht will provide.

The report states that Fiorentino are not willing to budge on their asking price which has deterred potential suitors so far.

However, Ten Hag’s intervention has been decisive to such an extent that United have been gradually increasing their offer to get close to the Serie A side’s valuation.

It says that there is growing confidence that Old Trafford will be the eventual home of the Moroccan star, who has had one foot out the exit door at La Viola for a while now.

Amrabat was first the target of FC Barcelona in January but the deal failed to materialise due to their financial problems.

Now that they signed Ilkay Gundogan on a free transfer, that door closed, leaving United with a clear run at the player who took a star turn with his performances at the World Cup in winter.

However, United themselves have been navigating financial worries.

Therefore, it has been reported previously that the club will only look at Amrabat once they are able to sell players to supplement their transfer budget.

Rasmus Hojlund of Atalanta is the current priority for the same reason, as the hole at the striker position is much bigger.

Consequently, midfielders surplus to requirement, like Donny van de Beek and Fred have been made available for sale. A suitable offer for Scott McTominay is also likely to be considered.

If the transfer for Amrabat goes through, it will continue a theme of Ten Hag reuniting with players he has managed before, as the 26-year-old was at Eredivisie side FC Utrecht when the Dutchman was the manager.

