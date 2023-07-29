Erik ten Hag says Man United have “to raise the bar” to finish in top four this season



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says Man United have to “raise the bar” to finish in the top four of the Premier League this season.

Speaking in San Diego at the pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow’s tour match against Borussia Dortmund in Las Vegas, Ten Hag was asked what his expectations are for the season ahead.

“We have to raise the bar,” he said. “The competition is very strong.”

“It’s going to be a huge battle. It’s not between two or three clubs, it’s between seven or eight clubs for the top four.”

The boss was asked what he expects from Marcus Rashford after the player signed a new deal at the club.

“For Rashy also, we expect to raise the bar,” he said.

“Last season he had a good season, but it doesn’t bring guarantees that this will be a great season.

“We are looking for goals … he wants to take the next step and score more goals than he did last season.”

Ten Hag was also asked the qualities of Rasmus Hojlund, who is reported to be on his way to United after a deal with Atalanta was agreed today, but said “I can’t talk about a player who’s still under contract at another club.”

The manager was also asked whether he was happy that United had got transfer business done early this summer, unlike last season.

“Big difference to last year. Now we have a foundation because we built the foundation with this squad last season,” he replied.

“Now we have to find the right players to fit in. We did with Onana, we did with Mount, and now we have to find the right striker.”

Of tomorrow’s game, he said:

“We find in Borussia Dortmund a very good opponent, second in Bundesliga, so we will get tested.”

Source: MUTV.

