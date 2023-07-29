Fabrizio Romano: Rasmus Hojlund’s Manchester United obsession got deal over the line



Rasmus Hojlund’s extreme desire to leave Atalanta and play for Manchester United was crucial in getting a transfer over the line.

This is according to the reliable Fabrizio Romano, who reports that the striker’s obsession to play for Erik ten Hag eventually pushed Atalanta towards selling him.

Romano broke the news earlier that the two clubs had reached an agreement for the player with his famous “here we go” catchphrase.

After weeks of haggling and negotiation, Ten Hag is finally set to get his man.

Romano revealed on his YouTube channel, “Rasmus Hojlund only wanted to play for Manchester United. It’s the biggest dream he has had since being a kid – Man United obsession.”

“He was a big United fan as a kid and now will play for them. In the next days, the clubs will exchange documents and then it will be official.”

The transfer guru added that alongside Paris Saint-Germain, another top unnamed English club tried to hijack the deal and scupper the Red Devils’ plans.

The Dane who appointed the SEG agency to oversee his affairs gave his new representatives one condition – to secure him a switch to Old Trafford or risk losing him as a client. Such was the player’s drive.

Romano further stated, “Erik ten Hag had more than three calls with Rasmus Hojlund to explain his plan and what he expected of him.”

In terms of the fee, the Italian journalist remarked that the 20-time English champions will fork out a base fee of €70m, a €5m bonus consisting of very easily achievable add-ons and €10m made up of performance-related objectives that are hard to attain. In total, the package stands at a whooping €85m.

On their part, David Ornstein and Gianluca Di Marzio divulge that United will part with a guaranteed sum of €75m plus €10m in bonuses, a slightly different formula but the same overall figure.

#Calciomercato | #Atalanta, #Hojlund al #ManchesterUnited: accordo raggiunto tra i club a 75M più 10 di bonus — Gianluca Di Marzio (@DiMarzio) July 29, 2023

As per Romano, Ten Hag’s side are not done in the market.

Full attention now shifts to a midfielder, with Sofyan Amrabat the top target. If Harry Maguire leaves, Axel Disasi could also be pursued if funds allow.

