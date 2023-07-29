Facundo Pellistri’s agent hints at plans to defy Man United and send his client to Boca Juniors



Facundo Pellistri’s agent Edgardo Lasalvia has declared his wish to send the Manchester United winger to Boca Juniors, contrary to the club’s plans.

Pellistri could be sent out on loan, with Erik ten Hag keen to have the forward develop elsewhere with a guarantee of first-team minutes.

Ten Hag’s preference, according to a recent report, is for the Uruguayan to join FC Twente.

The United boss believes the Eredivisie club has the perfect set of conditions to enable Pellistri kick up a few extra levels.

The Peoples Person covered a subsequent report which stated that Boca Juniors had established contact with the Red Devils to explore the possibility of taking the 21-year-old on a temporary basis.

According to Lasalvia, who spoke to Mundo Boca Radio, the president of the South American giants, Juan Román Riquelme is an avid admirer of Pellistri.

Lasalvia also said, “That Román speaks well of Facu Pellistri is very important so that negotiations are easier. It would be a proud moment.”

“Manchester [United] want to lend the player to a European club.”

“But if Boca formally offer, I will ensure the negotiations that are within my reach result in the move eventually happening.”

He added, “Talks can enhance it [a transfer]”

“Que Román hable bien de Facu Pellistri es muy importante para que las tratativas sean más fáciles. Sería un orgullo. Manchester quiere prestarlo a un club europeo, pero si Boca ofrece de manera formal voy a hacer las tratativas que estén a mi alcance para que esto se pueda dar.… pic.twitter.com/uevUpCKzPw — Sudanalytics (@sudanalytics_) July 29, 2023

A switch for Pellistri to the Estadio Alberto J. Armando would see him reunited with Edinson Cavani.

The pair of course know each other well from their time together with the national team and from sharing the dressing at United for a while.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Cavani has already agreed terms to join Boca on a contract lasting until December 2024.

