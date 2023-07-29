Former Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani agrees to join Boca Juniors

The summer transfer window is now in full swing, with teams around the globe fine-tuning their squads for the upcoming campaign.

Manchester United have been active in the market, bringing in Mason Mount and goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Former United stars are also seeking out pastures new and Edinson Cavani is one of those joining a new club.

As reported by transfer-guru Fabrizio Romano, Cavani has agreed to join Boca Juniors until December 2024 after leaving Valencia on a free transfer at the end of last season.

The Uruguayan looks to be making his way back to South America after a fantastic stint in Europe which spanned 15 years.

Cavani joined United after goal-laden spells at Palermo, Napoli and Paris Saint-Germain saw him become one of the most feared front men in the world.

The 36-year-old became somewhat of a fan favourite during his time in Manchester with his lethal finishing and high-energy style earning him a place in United fans’ hearts.

Cavani knocked in 17 goals in his first season at Old Trafford, including one in the Europa League final defeat to Villarreal.

His second season was disrupted by injury and the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo, which saw Cavani play second fiddle to the Portuguese superstar, leading him to add just two more goals to his United tally.

Cavani eventually left the club at the end of his contract and joined Valencia, where he scored seven goals in what was a difficult season for the Spanish side.

His move to Boca may see him link up with a current United youngster with Facundo Pellistri, who is subject of loan interest from the Argentine club.

Should Pellistri secure his loan move to South America he will learn a lot from Cavani, whose experience and know-how should be invaluable to young players.

United fans across the world will no doubt wish Cavani all the best in what is now the twilight of his career and thank him for his efforts when wearing the red shirt.