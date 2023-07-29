Kobbie Mainoo confirms extent of ankle injury suffered against Real Madrid

Manchester United suffered defeat in their last pre-season outing, losing to Spanish giants Real Madrid in Houston by two goals to nil.

The frustration of the loss was coupled with the sight of promising youngster Kobbie Mainoo hobbling off in the opening exchanges.

Mainoo was unfortunately caught up in a tangle in the middle of the park with Casemiro’s challenge on Rodrygo leading to the Madrid man falling into the United player.

The 18-year-old was forced off with the injury just three minutes into the game, cruelly denying him the chance to test his talents against the likes of Luka Modric and Jude Bellingham.

The club have now revealed the extent of the injury to Mainoo’s ankle, which is going to keep him out for the opening weeks of the new season.

“The midfielder is expected to be ruled out for the first part of the 2023/24 season,” the club reports on its official site.

It’s a huge blow for the youngster, who was tipped for a breakthrough season at the Theatre of Dreams after impressing in pre-season.

Erik ten Hag clearly has trust in the player having chosen Mainoo in his stronger team selections in the opening pre-season games.

His performance in the victory against Arsenal was especially eye-catching with the young man dominating a midfield packed with superstars.

Despite the setback Mainoo is staying positive and posted a message for United fans on his social media after the news broke.

“I’ll be back stronger and in no time. Thanks for your messages of support,” wrote Kobbie.

It remains to be seen whether United will now need to go into the market to find cover for Mainoo who was certainly part of Ten Hag’s first team squad.

Sofyan Amrabat has been hotly linked with a move to Old Trafford, a move which now may be more of a necessity than a nice-to-have given Mainoo’s absence.

All United fans will wish Kobbie a speedy recovery and hope to see him continue his acceleration into the first team at Old Trafford as soon as possible.