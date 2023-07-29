Kobbie Mainoo’s injury could cause Scott McTominay sale rethink



Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo is facing up to two months on the sidelines as he recovers from an ankle injury.

Undoubtedly United’s breakout star of the pre-season campaign, Mainoo had to be taken off injured during the club’s 2-0 pre-season friendly loss against Real Madrid.

A no-nonsense tackle by Casemiro on Rodrygo sent the Brazilian forward tumbling to the floor, but not before he fell squarely on Mainoo’s ankle.

A devastated Mainoo was inconsolable as he was ushered off the pitch by medics.

He was spotted on crutches with his leg enclosed inside a protective boot after the match.

The United star later took to social media to assure supporters that he will be back in action in no time. He also thanked everyone for their messages of support.

Earlier today, the club confirmed in a statement that Mainoo is expected to be ruled out for the first part of the upcoming season.

The Telegraph has now provided a clearer two-month estimate for the layoff, although they make it clear that more investigations are needed.

“Mainoo, 18, will undergo further tests in the coming days before a decision is taken on how best to treat the injury”, the outlet reports.

“But the early suggestions are he is facing around two months on the sidelines although that could change.”

This is undoubtedly a big blow for the player who seemed nailed on to play a big part in Erik ten Hag’s plans during the 2023/24 campaign which kicks off in about two weeks.

Mainoo’s setback has cast doubts on a possible Old Trafford exit for Scott McTominay, who is on West Ham’s radar.

The report states that “Ten Hag has been open to selling McTominay if a bid of around £45 million came in but the loss of Mainoo plus the prospect of multiple sales could leave the United manager short in midfield.

Those multiple sales could include Fred, who is inching closer to a departure from the club and Donny van de Beek, who is attracting interest from Real Sociedad.

“[Ten Hag] will have a decision to make now on whether he can realistically lose the Scotland international,” The Telegraph concluded.