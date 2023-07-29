Lazio interested in Fred but manager Maurizio Sarri’s disinterest could scupper any deal



Out of all the players at Manchester United right now, Fred seems to be the next one out of the exit door but it might not be to Serie A if recent reports are to be believed.

Corriere dello Sport reports that Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri is not enamoured with the idea of signing Fred.

The Italian has other targets in mind and without his blessings, Lazio are unlikely to launch a bid for the Brazilian.

This follows recent reports of the Serie A side’s interest in the midfielder when they joined the race alongside Galatasaray, who have had a bid rejected for him already.

With his contract expiring in 2024, Fred has been made available for transfer, especially after the signing of Mason Mount, which has rendered him expendable.

United need to add to their transfer funds by selling players and the Brazilian was one of the first names on the transfer list due to his contract status and lack of suitability to Erik ten Hag’s team.

While being full of industriousness and activity, he often struggled to retain possession and was a pressing trigger for the opposition.

The club wants to sign Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina, which would slide him further down the pecking order at the club.

There is no surprise to see interest in him, though. The midfielder is a regular Brazil international and in the right system, could flourish.

However, Sarri’s reported reticence to signing him makes sense as well.

The Italian is renowned for a possession-heavy style of play for which a secure ball player is ideal, which is not one of Fred’s strengths.

It is still a blow for United, who would have been hoping for a bidding war for the player to raise the price.

Fulham have already registered their interest, while Galatasaray and Saudi clubs have been linked as well.

Regardless of his eventual destination, it is pretty much a certainty that he won’t end this window as a United player.

