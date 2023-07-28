Lazio interested in signing Manchester United’s Fred



Lazio are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United midfielder Fred.

According to La Lazio Siamo Noi, the Serie A club view Fred as a viable option to bolster their midfield.

The Brazilian has also received offers from Fulham and Galatasaray.

Fred has been a loyal servant to United.

While not the most consistent player, he has always given his all in a United shirt and performed in important matches.

His partnership with Scott McTominaty in midfield defined the Ole Gunnar Solskjer managerial tenure.

All passion and no ability.

The duo were often played out of position by Solskjaer and did not have the technical ability to control the midfield.

Fred’s wayward passing left fans frustrated on plenty of occasions.

It is now time to move on and replace him with a player of superior quality.

Erik ten Hag is eager to address United’s midfield issues and has identified Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat as an option.

Once Fred leaves, United are expected to accelerate their pursuit of another midfielder.

For now, United are in advanced talks to sign Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund.

Ten Hag is desperate to sign a striker, and the club view the Dane as a potential superstar in the making.