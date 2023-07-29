Manchester United agree deal for Rasmus Hojlund



Manchester United have reportedly agreed a fee with Atalanta for the signing of Rasmus Hojlund.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed it on his Twitter page:

Rasmus Højlund to Manchester United, here we go! Agreement reached right now with Atalanta 🚨🔴🇩🇰 #MUFC Package will be around €70m with add ons, clubs preparing documents in the next 24 hours. Højlund agreed 5 year deal ten days ago as he only wanted Manchester United. pic.twitter.com/MVN0ubeH7O — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 29, 2023

The Athletic’s David Ornstein claims that personal terms still need to be finalised between Atalanta and Hojlund for the termination of his contract.

The article mentions that United view Hojlund as their priority target, but they were also considering other players as alternatives, including Randal Kolo Muani from Eintracht Frankfurt and Mohammed Kudus from Ajax.

Rasmus #Hojlund to @ManUtd, the transfer fee is in the range of €75m upfront + €10m in add-ons. Record sale for @Atalanta_BC. @SkySport https://t.co/Gx16S4y06D — Gianluca Di Marzio (@DiMarzio) July 29, 2023

Gianluca Di Marzio claims that United will pay €75 million up front with another €10million in add-ons. This is a record sale for Atalanta.

Erik ten Hag will be delighted to get his man.

Hojlund has all the traits to excel in the Premier League. He will add much-needed goals to United’s frontline.

It is a dream come true for the 20 year old, who has supported Man United since childhood.

He will be eager to showcase his potential on the biggest stage.