Manchester United looking to hijack Josko Gvardiol deal



Manchester United are reportedly eyeing a sensational hijack of Josko Gvardiol’s transfer to Manchester City.

According to Fichajes.net, the Red Devils, along with Liverpool and Chelsea, are looking to steal Gvardiol from the hands of City.

Gvardiol is a young and highly talented defender with great potential. At just 21 years old, he has already shown impressive skills and maturity in his defensive play.

His versatility is one of his key assets. He is comfortable playing as a center-back, left-back, or even as a defensive midfielder.

This flexibility makes him an attractive prospect for clubs looking to strengthen multiple positions in their defence.

Pep Guardiola’s side have already agreed a deal to sign the 21 year old centre back from RB Leipzig.

However, the deal has not been made public yet.

The final price for Gvardiol’s transfer is estimated to be around 100 million euros, which would surpass the current record for a defender set by Harry Maguire’s transfer to Manchester United in 2019.

It seems unlikely that United would agree to spend such a large sum with the Financial Fair Play restrictions in place.

The club have agreed a deal to sign Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund for €75 million plus another €10 million in add-ons.