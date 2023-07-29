Memphis Depay is more skilled with a mic than a ball these days



Memphis Depay is a man of many talents.

Or, more accurately, he’s a man who attempts to display many talents, with differing rates of success, depending on your tastes.

The former Manchester United forward has released a new music video, titled ‘These Days’, as he continues to expand his fledgling music career. The Dutchman, who possesses nearly 800,000 YouTube subscribers, boasts millions of plays on Spotify, with his most popular song – No Love – accumulating over 11.7 million listens.

On the pitch however, Memphis is enjoying less success.

These days the forward is plying his trade for Atletico Madrid, having joined the Spanish side from rivals, Barcelona, in the January window. An agreement of just €3 million for the deal indicates the forward’s current standing.

Having joined United from PSV in 2015, Memphis’ transfer totalled £25 million as an exciting 21-year-old looking to make a splash in the Premier League under Dutch manager, Louis van Gaal. The initial promise would not translate into a reality at Old Trafford, however.

Sold 18 months later, to Lyon in a deal worth around £15 million, Memphis was never able to adapt to the rigours of English football.

Despite possessing a potent combination of physicality and trickery, the forward lacked the technical consistency and tactical intelligence to thrive in the Premier League. Whereas pace and power enabled Memphis to dominate in Holland, the two attributes alone are not enough to succeed in England.

Memphis would find far more success in France however, scoring 76 goals and providing 53 assists in 178 games for Lyon – a rate of contibution every 73 minutes.

Similary, at international level, the forward has accumulated an impressive 44 goals in 88 games for the Netherlands; this record places him second in the all-time list for international goals for the Oranje, just six behind Robin van Persie.

It constitutes an impressive career for a player whose initial foray into the upper echelons of European football was disappointing.

His comparable entry into the music industry has yielded better results so far. Though his profile as a footballer will undoubtedly have provided the platform for his early progress, Memphis’ success indicates enough interested listeners to suggest a long-term future on the mic, rather than on the pitch, may be possible.

These days he’s a footballer who raps; in future days he may be a rapper who plays football.

