Rasmus Hojlund dropped from Atalanta’s friendly squad as he prepares for Manchester United move



The biggest hint yet of Manchester United’s third signing of the transfer window being on his way has been confirmed.

Fabrizio Romano reports that Rasmus Hojlund has been dropped from the Atalanta squad for the friendly vs Bournemouth.

He says that both clubs “decided to avoid any risk” as they are close to reaching an agreement for the Danish striker.

Manchester United and Atalanta, closer to reaching an agreement for Rasmus Højlund — talks advancing 🚨🔴 Understand Højlund will NOT play today in friendly game vs Bournemouth as the clubs decided to avoid any risk with deal at advanced stages. pic.twitter.com/FilQ8cFtVY — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 29, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain had also been in the race for his signature and lodged a bid but the player’s preference was always to land at Old Trafford.

United had their first bid rejected for the striker but an improved second offer seems to have made progress, with a deal likely to be signed in the €65 million region.

It would be United’s biggest outlay in the transfer market this summer including add-ons, a steep price to pay for a 20-year-old who played his first season in a top-five league last year.

However, as The People’s Person reported earlier, Hojlund’s advanced stats show that he has the ceiling of a superstar, a fact that United could be betting on with this outlay.

Furthermore, he is a boyhood United fan, which played a part in the club agreeing to personal terms with the player quickly despite interest from other clubs.

For Erik ten Hag, it would represent a huge headache solved as the manager has been at pains to point out the glaring hole at the No 9 position at the club.

Jadon Sancho has been tried as a False 9 in pre-season while Anthony Martial’s future is under doubt as well. United lost Cristiano Ronaldo in January while Edinson Cavani left last summer.

United legends have called out the club’s transfer policy of signing older names for the striking slot which leads the club to the same predicament every few years of needing to replace.

Signing Hojlund is a departure from the trend, and the club and player will hope that he reaches his potential under the bright lights of Old Trafford.

