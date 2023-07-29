Sheffield United boss confirms his club’s interest in ex-Man United defender Axel Tuanzebe



Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has confirmed that his side are exploring the signing of former Manchester United star Axel Tuanzebe.

Tuanzebe was released by United at the end of June following the expiry of his contract.

The central defender, who joined the Red Devils’ youth system at the age of eight, captained the club at all levels and seemed destined for a top career at Old Trafford.

This was not to be. He only managed 37 senior appearances between 2017 and 2021.

His time with United was marred by injuries, which made it nearly impossible for him to nail down a regular starting berth under any manager.

Last season, Tuanzebe spent the second half of the campaign out on loan with Stoke City.

As it stands, he is yet to find a new team but he could be set to become the latest arrival at Bramall Lane if Heckingbottom’s words are anything to go by.

The Blades are on the hunt for reinforcements in the backline as they seek to ensure their Premier League survival after gaining promotion from the Championship.

Tuanzebe fits the mould of what Heckingbottom wants.

After Sheffield United’s 3-1 friendly win against Derby County, the 46-year-old coach said, “Of course we’re looking, he’s a free transfer.”

“We know every free transfer on the planet.”

On rumours suggesting that Tuanzebe was conducting his medical at the club, Heckingbottom refuted such claims.

He insisted that negotiations are not that advanced and an agreement is not close.

Sheffield United would be a good move for the Carrington academy graduate. It would allow him to continue what started out as a promising career.

His Premier League and Champions League experience could also prove invaluable to the South Yorkshire-based outfit.

