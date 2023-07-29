Two Manchester United stars in action for the England Lionesses as they sit top of their World Cup group

Two Manchester United players were in action this morning for the England Lionesses as they beat Denmark 1-0 in their second group stage of the Women’s World Cup.

Mary Earps gave another solid performance in goal with Ella Toone playing in midfield.

The breakthrough was made in the sixth minute with a sublime strike from former Red Lauren James.

However, the game was overshadowed by a nasty looking injury to Keira Walsh with fears that it’s another ACL, which would rule her out of the rest of the tournament.

Toone had a chance to double the Lionesses lead just after half time following a corner but she couldn’t keep her shot down.

The injury to Walsh had rattled the England players and they stepped off the gas a bit allowing Kuhl to get a shot away in the penalty area but Earps got down low and held on to the ball which was looking to creep into the bottom corner.

The United shot-stopper had more to do in the second half than in the first.

A Denmark cross looked to be sneaking into the top corner but Earps got her fingertips to it to push it away for another Danish corner.

She positioned herself well throughout and stayed focused.

In the first half, she was very quiet but she stayed switched on for a big second half performance from Denmark, ensuring England’s win.

The woodwork also denied Denmark an equaliser late on as the Lionesses dug deep to cling on to the maximum six points from their first two games.

United Captain Katie Zelem was an unused sub in the clash, which sees England heading into the final group stage game top of the group.

Their next match is on Tuesday when they face China.