Alejndro Garnacho impresses Erik ten Hag, set to be rewarded with starting berth for season opener



Apart from incomings and outgoings, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag also needs to bring out the best out of players already at the club.

So far, he has proved a master at that with Marcus Rashford the perfect example. From looking to leave the club under interim manager Ralf Rangnick to scoring a career-best 30 goals last term, the Mancunian has certainly earned his new long-term deal.

But he will not find it easy to play in his preferred left wing position after the season Alejandro Garnacho just had. The 19-year-old registered five goals and as many assists in only 11 starts across all competitions.

Garnacho, the rising superstar at United

The Argentine was a breath of fresh air, attacking without fear, and always looking to be positive on the ball, unlike struggling winger Jadon Sancho.

The Peoples Person had reported in the past that Ten Hag was considering using the academy graduate more to allow the England international to get some rest as he was close to burnout last campaign.

The Sun have now claimed that the Argentina international has impressed with his application in training and he has played his way into the manager’s plans for the start of the season.

“Meanwhile, Alejandro Garnacho is increasingly playing his way into ten Hag’s starting plans for the new season. Garnacho returned early to training and has continued to impress the Reds chief during their preparations.

“Insiders say he has risen to Ten Hag’s challenge to force his way into the line-up that he is set to begin the season as one of United’s key figures.”

Conditions ripe for starting the opening games

With a deal for Rasmus Hojlund still to be announced officially, the Dane is unlikely to get more than one friendly game before the season commences.

That will mean more game time for Garnacho, who could be in line for a few starts on the left wing in the beginning if keeps improving.

Sancho is being trialed as a false nine while Rashford could play up front. Anthony Martial has only recently rejoined training.

The number of starts could go up drastically as compared to last season’s tally and Ten Hag’s passionate words after his new contract seems to have stirred him up even more with Vinicius Jr “blown away” with his talent.