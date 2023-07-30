Chelsea reach agreement with AS Monaco for top Manchester United target Axel Disasi



Chelsea have pipped Manchester United to the signing of AS Monaco star Axel Disasi.

All through the transfer window, Disasi has been a key target for Erik ten Hag, who was said to be eager for defensive reinforcements.

Recently, Fabrizio Romano indicated that Disasi would be pursued by United in the event that Harry Maguire is sold and funds allow for another recruit after securing Rasmus Hojlund’s services.

Last month, the Red Devils were thought to be leading the pack for the France international, who was understood to have already held positive talks with Ten Hag about the project at Old Trafford.

Newcastle also had the player on their radar and even went a step further to agree personal terms with him.

However, Chelsea stealthily crept in and have now won the race to sign Disasi according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein.

“Chelsea have reached an agreement in principle with Monaco for the signing of Axel Disasi,” Ornstein says.

“The west London club have agreed a deal for the French international defender worth in the region of €45 million (£38m).”

Following a long-term injury sustained by Wesley Fofana, the Blues moved to acquire sufficient cover on the right-hand side of central defence. It was reported earlier that they could be targetting Maguire himself, but now it looks as though they have inflicted a double whammy in choosing his potential replacement.

Disasi represents the second major target wanted by Ten Hag for the backline that has slipped right through United’s hands.

The 20-time English champions mounted a pursuit of Kim Min-jae but their dithering eventually saw the South Korean superstar complete a sensational switch to Bayern Munich.

For United, if they intend to press on with plans to buy a centre-back, they will have to look elsewhere now that Disasi is off the market.

