Chelsea the most likely destination for Harry Maguire should he leave Manchester United

Manchester United’s summer rebuild is well underway with manager Erik ten Hag fine tuning his squad for the upcoming campaign.

With Rasmus Hojlund expected to join Mason Mount and Andre Onana at Old Trafford this summer, Ten Hag is slowly but surely strengthening in key areas.

A big decision regarding the change in captaincy has further helped Ten Hag stamp his authority at the club with Bruno Fernandes replacing Harry Maguire as the leader of his first team.

Maguire’s demotion has led to inevitable questions regarding his future at the club with United open to offers for the centre-back.

West Ham recently had a £20 million bid rejected by United, a bid they deemed insufficient. If the former skipper ends up leaving, United will also need to bring in a replacement.

David Moyes is not expected to up his bid for the England man with Maguire’s inflated wages proving a stumbling block alongside the defender’s reluctance to join The Hammers.

As reported by The Mirror, Chelsea could now be a possible option for Maguire given their current lack of depth at centre-back.

Wesley Fofana’s latest injury setback has left Mauricio Pochettino with just Thiago Silva as his only central defender over the age of 24 and despite his quality Silva is certainly in the twilight of his career.

Wages wouldn’t be an issue for the London club with owner Todd Boehly splashing cash at will, since his arrival at Stamford Bridge.

No official approach has been made by the Blues yet but it would be a tempting offer for Maguire should the London side come knocking.

Maguire is reportedly happy to stay and fight for his place at Old Trafford but if last season is anything to go by, he will be fifth choice at centre-back for Ten Hag.

Victor Lindelof and regular left back Luke Shaw were both preferred ahead of Maguire last campaign and with his place in Gareth Southgate’s England team under threat, the 30-year-old needs to be playing games.

Expect Maguire’s future to dominate the remainder of the transfer window until a conclusion is found.