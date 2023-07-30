Conflicting reports emerge on Manchester United bidding for Sofyan Amrabat



Rasmus Hojlund’s signing is close to being official and that means Manchester United will now focus their attention to the next target.

How close they are to getting that target, Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat, is up for debate as conflicting reports have emerged on United’s bid status.

Alfredo Pedulla, the Italian transfer insider has claimed that the bid for the Moroccan has already been received by Fiorentina.

While this news sparked euphoria in the United fanbase, Fabrizio Romano was quick to pour cold water on the claims saying that there hasn’t been any bid and “starting from next week it will be discussed”.

Pedulla is yet to comment on Romano’s tweet, which was a reply to a person asking him about Pedulla’s claims under his tweet.

wake up. No bid yet, starting from next week it will be discussed. Bye ✌🏻 https://t.co/VciQjk1RnA — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 30, 2023

While it remains to be seen who is correct in this scenario, one thing is for certain- United’s transfer window is not done yet.

It has been a turnaround from the usual way the club operates in the transfer market, often letting things drift near the deadline day and then panic-buying players.

Amrabat is being looked at as a tried-and-tested Erik ten Hag player (he coached him at FC Utrecht), who can come in and solidify the midfield rotation.

With Fred’s future in the balance, interest in Donny van de Beek, and Kobbie Mainoo’s serious injury update, the midfield department was suddenly looking thin.

Worthwhile offers will reportedly also be considered for Scott McTominay, who has impressed in the per-season tour so far.

United need to sell some players to buy more, as they have already overshot their expected transfer budget of £120 million with Hojlund’s signing.

Therefore, although it is confirmed that there is concrete interest in Amrabat from Man United, it remains to see how far along the bidding process actually is amid conflicting reports.

