Dean Henderson to Nottingham Forest in danger of collapsing as Steve Cooper eyes Arsenal deal



Manchester United could be close to announcing their third deal of the summer transfer window, with more movement expected in the coming days.

Apart from Rasmus Hojlund, manager Erik ten Hag is said to also want another defensive midfielder and a versatile forward. But before further deals are announced, the club will need to sell a few players.

One player who looks destined to leave is goalkeeper Dean Henderson. Following Andre Onana’s arrival, he has effectively been relegated to reserve goalkeeper and he does not want to play second-fiddle.

Dean Henderson‘s move to Forest in danger

Nottingham Forest, where he spent last season on loan, are interested in his services but they have been unable to satisfy the Reds over the terms of a transfer.

While United would prefer a straight sale, Forest are reportedly offering a loan deal with an obligation to buy based on the number of appearances.

So far both clubs have failed to arrive at a consensus regarding that figure.

And it seems Steve Cooper’s team are growing tired with the situation and are exploring possible alternatives.

Nottingham Forest will sign only one GK this summer between Matt Turner and Dean Henderson. 🚨🔴🌳 #NFFC 🇺🇸 Forest already asked Arsenal for final conditions of Turner deal — and it’d be a permanent transfer. pic.twitter.com/mkZT36woi8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 30, 2023

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Forest have enquired with Arsenal over the conditions of a permanent deal for Arsenal backup keeper Matt Turner.

With the Gunners entering the race for David Raya of Brentford, the US international’s place looks to be on shaky ground.

Forest to choose between Henderson and Turner

However, the Italian revealed that Forest will only sign one among the two and United need to make up their minds fast about the deal.

“Nottingham Forest will sign only one GK this summer between Matt Turner and Dean Henderson. Forest already asked Arsenal for final conditions of Turner deal — and it’d be a permanent transfer,” Romano tweeted.

Henderson has not played thus far in pre-season with the goalie still recovering from an injury he had sustained while on loan at the City Ground.

He is valued at €18million as per Transfermarkt but United have asked for £20million considering he is Premier League-proven with room to improve along with being an England international.