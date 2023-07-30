Erik ten Hag needs his players to “raise the bar” next season



Erik ten Hag has spoken on a wide range of subjects in a candid interview during his team’s pre-season tour of America.

Speaking to the BBC, The Dutchman stated his Manchester United squad must “raise the bar” next season as the side continues to be reconstructed in their manager’s image. A better level of “consistency” is integral to the targets Ten Hag has set them.

As confirmation of the agreement between Atalanta and United for the transfer of Rasmus Højlund emerged, the club’s spending this summer has now reached a minimum of £166 million. Big moves and big decisions, made at the behest of Ten Hag, demonstrate the faith United officials possess in their manager.

Ten Hag spoke of his satisfaction with his first season at Old Trafford, but quickly stressed “we are not where we want to be.”

While United were able to “beat any opponent” last season, they could not do so on a “consistent basis.” Eliminating this inconsistency is the “step we have to make,” Ten Hag contends.

His new selection of recruits, including Mason Mount and Andre Onana, will help the team make this step. Onana, in particular, will be vital to the continued evolution of the side; “With him, something will change in our game,” the manager said.

Ten Hag further stressed his happiness with the fact the two players were able to be a significant part of United’s pre-season, as this is fundamental to “integrating in the team and getting social connections.” Football is a “team sport and you need partnerships” to be successful, he remarked.

The Dutch manager was also ardent in his belief that the continued uncertainty over Harry Maguire’s future would not affect the team on the pitch, in the same way Cristiano Ronaldo’s explosive exit from Old Trafford did not, saying:

“We are building a project. We want to win trophies so we have to invest in the way we play, we have to invest in the team. And our focus is not on one player.”

Ten Hag spoke about his relationship with the Glazers, with whom he has a “good information line”, as well as his belief that the emerging Saudi Arabian league was not a “problem” for the Premier League given that the “big players” still wish to play in England; a comment which will have undoubtedly enraged a certain Portuguese forward.

The overaching tone of the interview centred on the need for continued progress however.

Ten Hag has been significantly financially backed, for the second summer in a row, with the acquisition of his three first-choice targets. He knows the pressure will be on for United’s rebuild to continue in a similarly positive manner to his first season. Ten Hag asserts this will only occur if his players are capable of improving to the “next levels.”

