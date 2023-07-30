How Manchester United will line up after signing Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United have been busy in the summer market with the signings of Mason Mount and Andre Onana already completed.

Manager Erik ten Hag now has also got his preferred striker with Rasmus Hojlund set to follow the duo to Old Trafford.

Atalanta have accepted United’s £72million offer and Hojlund’s transfer is expected to be made official in the coming days.

The United manager was desperate for reinforcements up front this summer and the United board have delivered on his primary targets with just over two weeks until the new season gets underway.

After deciding against extending David de Gea’s contract, a new goalkeeper was a must and Ten Hag has turned to a trusted ally in Onana, whom he had coached at Ajax.

Mount is expected to add legs and quality to United’s engine room and Hojlund will be tasked with spearheading Ten Hag’s attack which was far too profligate last season.

All three new signings will be expecting to start the first game of the new campaign with the United boss likely to opt for a 4-3-3 system.

With Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes guaranteed starters, Mason Mount will take the place of Christian Eriksen who, despite his obvious quality, doesn’t quite have the legs to press for the entire duration of 90 minutes.

Ten Hag will be expecting his side to win the ball back as high as possible next season and Hojlund’s pace and energy will also help the manager further implement his philosophy.

United’s top scorer from last season, Marcus Rashford will start from the left flank with Antony, the only natural option from the right hand side, likely to keep his place in the starting XI.

However, despite the new attacking options, United’s biggest change in style will come from the goalkeeper.

Onana’s attributes couldn’t be more different to De Gea’s, who has kept goal for United for over a decade. The Cameroonian will start much further up the pitch which will allow United to squeeze the press in the opposition half.

Furthermore, Onana’s quality on the ball will see United’s ability to play out from the back dramatically increase allowing Ten Hag’s men to confidently hold on to the ball even under pressure.

The centre-back pairing of Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane will be excited to play in front of Onana with Luke Shaw guaranteed to start at left back following Tyrell Malacia’s injury.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka looks to have the edge as compared to Diogo Dalot at right-back but the Portuguese could easily get the nod as the season progresses.

The three additions are very much Ten Hag’s choice and the Dutch boss will be delighted that he has his targets in before the season kicks off unlike last season.

Any further signings from this point will depend on outgoings and are not expected to be immediate first team starters.

Ten Hag will be desperate to get off to a good start when the season kicks off against Wolves at Old Trafford on August 14.