Luke Shaw admits feeling “strange” about being club teammates with Mason Mount



Luke Shaw has admitted to feeling strange about being club teammates with former Chelsea star Mason Mount.

Mount came in as Erik ten Hag’s first summer signing of the current transfer window in an initial £55m deal from Stamford Bridge.

The midfielder effectively ended a long-running association with the London outfit where he came through the ranks to break into the first team.

Shaw was questioned about Mount’s adaptation to his new environment and how it feels to be playing with his England teammate at club level.

The left-back replied, “It’s quite strange, to be honest. But now I’m thrilled to have him here.

“I think it’s been quite nice for the new lads to come in because sometimes, in the past, they’ve come in after the tour, and I think the tour is a good time to come [into the squad] because we’re all together a lot.”

“So it’s nice for them to be with the lads and the staff and integrate and get to know everyone more than when you’re just at the training ground.”

“So it’s been really good, really positive, and I’m looking forward to one more game.”

Shaw was put to task about United’s ambitions ahead of the new season, which starts in just about two weeks.

He explained that the team is excited about their prospects of winning silverware after ending the last campaign in disappointment following an FA Cup final defeat at the hands of Manchester City.

The 28-year-old remarked that he and his teammates have much to improve on.

As per Shaw, the aim is to win every single competition – a likelihood that is enhanced by reinforcements being added into the ranks by Ten Hag.

Alongside Mount, United have also signed Andre Onana and have reached an agreement with Atalanta over the transfer of Rasmus Hojlund.

