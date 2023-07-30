Manchester United considering new contract offer for Jonny Evans after he impressed Erik ten Hag



Manchester United have already strengthened in midfield, in goal and are one step away from officially reinforcing their attack.

Mason Mount is expected to add creativity and energy to the midfield while Andre Onana should change the way the team plays out from the back after disappointing displays led to David de Gea’s departure.

After months of complaining, manager Erik ten Hag finally will see firepower being added up front and despite his relative inexperience, Rasmus Hojlund is expected to take a bit of the load off Marcus Rashford‘s shoulders.

Earlier in the window, it seemed certain that the Reds will also bring in a new recruit in defence with the future of Harry Maguire uncertain.

Defensive changes

Serie A champion Kim Min-jae was the preferred choice but with United finding it difficult to offload the Englishman, the South Korean ended up moving to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

Maguire’s wages and United’s asking price have so far put off West Ham but options like Chelsea are still alive and there is a chance the former skipper leaves before the window closes.

United would ideally prefer to bring in another experienced head but Ten Hag also wants another defensive midfielder and a versatile forward and that might leave very little room in the budget for a centre-back.

The Sun have reported that the Red Devils could turn to Jonny Evans in that case. The United academy graduate recently signed a short-term deal the club until pre-season.

That deal was scheduled to end after the Wrexham game but the Northern Ireland skipper has been asked to stay back and is currently part of first-team training.

The 35-year-old is said to have impressed the United boss to such an extent that a new one-year contract could be in the offing in case Maguire does end up leaving.

“Jonny Evans has made such an impression on Manchester United’s coaching team that he could stay on beyond the summer. Insiders say Evans is in such good shape he could be part of the squad for the new campaign.

Evans could stay on

“United could lose Harry Maguire and Eric Bailly in the current window, and with the ongoing takeover saga muddying the waters over the transfer kitty, Ten Hag is wary of being left short.

“Evans’ leadership qualities, and ability to play from the back, have caught the manager’s eye – and could see him being given a contract.”

The former Leicester City star has so far played in two friendlies and he impressed against Olympique Lyon but struggled against the physically-imposing Wrexham players.

The Northern Irish centre back has won three Premier League titles at the club as well as the Champions League during his decade-long stay.