Manchester United star Vilde Boe Risa helps Norway enter the last-16

Manchester United Women’s midfielder Vilde Boe Risa was in action for Norway as they took on the Philippines in their final group game.

They were expected to breeze through to the last 16 prior to the tournament but they had failed to win their opening two matches, losing to New Zealand and were held to a draw by Switzerland.

Not only did they need to win their final group game if they wanted to keep their World Cup hopes alive but they were also relying on other results going there way in the other fixtures.

Any nerves heading into the fixture were quickly dispelled with Sophie Román Haug scoring after just six minutes, her first of three goals.

The second goal came 11 minutes later when Vilde Boe Risa floated in a cross which once again was met by Haug, this time with her head.

Caroline Graham Hansen, who had been vocal in the press about being left out of the side, returned and showed why she is so important to this squad by getting Norway’s third.

With neither New Zealand or Switzerland able to find the goal in the other game, Norway were now in control of their fate.

An own goal followed by a Guro Reiten penalty early in the second half put Norway well and truly out of sight and with The Philippines down to ten after Sofia Harrison made a late challenge, the game was all but over.

Haug got Norway’s sixth deep into injury time and their were scenes of jubilation and relief at the final whistle.

With Norway’s qualification secured, they are waiting to see who they will face in the last 16 with Spain or Japan the likely opponents.

Vilde Boe Risa played the full 90 minutes, getting an assist for the second goal and she has made an impact throughout this tournament for her country.

The result saw co-hosts New Zealand bow out of the competition alongside Philippines.