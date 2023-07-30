Marcus Rashford confesses he thought about leaving Man United before Erik ten Hag’s arrival



Marcus Rashford has admitted he thought about leaving Manchester United before Erik ten Hag arrived at the club last summer.

The 2022/23 season saw Rashford produce his best season yet in front of goal. The forward managed an impressive 17 goals for United in the Premier League and netted 30 times in all competitions.

His campaign was a far cry from the previous one under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, which saw Rashford score only five goals.

Under Rangnick especially, the 25-year-old lost his place in the starting XI, with the German coach preferring Anthony Elanga instead.

Once during a Manchester derby, Rangnick elected to deploy Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba as false nines, with Rashford reduced to a place on the bench.

It has been a different story under Ten Hag who is an avid admirer of the player.

Rashford recently put pen to paper on a new contract to extend his Old Trafford career.

However, according to the player himself, at one point, he harboured thoughts of cutting ties with his boyhood club amidst interest in his services from the likes of Paris Saint-Germain.

Asked whether he thought about leaving, the Carrington academy graduate admitted, “before the manager came maybe a little bit, but it’s football, it happens. Everything is going to happen for a reason and he came to the club at the right time for me, the timing worked out.”

“Now the conversation is a little bit different because I think it’s clear, the manager is very ambitious and he has been since the minute he stepped in. I didn’t really have doubt in my mind about that.”

He added, “I’m hungry to keep improving and when the squad and the players and the staff keep improving and getting used to each other, pushing ourselves to be better than we were the year before. Ultimately that’s the only way we’re going to get back to winning trophies consistently.”

With his future sorted and Ten Hag bringing in reinforcements to share the burden of finding the back of the net, Rashford will undoubtedly be aiming to do one better when the new season kicks off and become even more prolific.

