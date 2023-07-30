Mason Greenwood “desperate” to stay at Manchester United after “learning so much”



The Mason Greenwood question continues to hang over the club’s head in the midst of a good transfer window and the striker is reportedly “desperate” to return, if reports are to be believed.

The Sun reports that Greenwood has told his friends that he has “learned so much” and realised he “has to grow up” after becoming a father recently.

The report by The Sun also claims that he is being encouraged to speak publicly and “have his voice heard” as he seeks to reverse the tide of public opinion voicing their concerns about his return.

This comes after recent reports which claimed that Adidas, one of the chief sponsors of United, have given their blessings for the forward to return.

Since then, however, an Adidas spokesperson came out and denied having any “influence over team line-ups”.

Therefore, while the report is plausible, and Greenwood might very well be desperate to return to the club, it seems unlikely that United’s decision will be based on a sponsor’s backing or Greenwood’s desperation.

Greenwood was arrested last year on charges of attempted rape, assault, and controlling and coercive behaviour.

He has been suspended by the club since January 2022.

Since then, all charges against him have been dropped and he has become a father, leading to suggestions that he could return to competitive football soon, be it at United or elsewhere.

Meanwhile, Greenwood has started training again, and he was recently pictured with Anthony Elanga doing some drills.

The club reportedly fielded loan offers from him, mainly from Serie A sides, but they went nowhere.

Manager Erik ten Hag has remained tight-lipped throughout the whole process publicly, with the club doing their due diligence and internal investigation to arrive at a decision on his future.

