Predicted Man United XI vs Borussia Dortmund: Anthony Martial to start



Manchester United wrap up their US tour in the early hours of tomorrow morning with a match against Borussia Dortmund in Las Vegas.

The Red Devils will be without breakthrough starlet Kobbie Mainoo, who was heartbroken after picking up an ankle injury in the third minute against Real Madrid that could rule him out for two months.

As United prepare to welcome a new striker to the fold in Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund, this match could be Anthony Martial’s first opportunity of pre-season to remind everyone what he can do as well.

He has been back in training now for over a week as he recovers from the hamstring injury sustained at the end of last season.

This could allow Marcus Rashford to return to his preferred left wing role.

Either Jadon Sancho or Antony should play on the right flank, we have opted for Sancho but there are good reasons for giving both minutes.

Bruno Fernandes could revert to his more usual number 10 role.

Behind him, Scott McTominay needs minutes, especially given Mainoo’s injury, so he could start alongside Mason Mount, which would give the pair a chance to get used to each other’s game.

Casemiro, Christian Eriksen or Donny van de Beek could replace these three in the second half. Fred has not travelled to the US for “personal reasons”.

In defence, new signing Andre Onana is certain to be in goal. Diogo Dalot might get a run out at right back as Aaron Wan-Bissaka already has a lot of minutes under his belt.

Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw will most likely complete the XI.

There could be some minutes in the second half for last minute additions to the squad Jonny Evans, Hannibal and Joe Hugill, who all joined the seniors after the academy-based XI’s uninspiring defeat to Wrexham last week.

With all that in mind, here is our predicted XI for the game: