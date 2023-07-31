Adriana Leon and Jayde Riviere bow out of World Cup as Mary Earps and Ella Toone prepare for China

Out of the six Manchester United Women players who went to the World Cup, three already know their fate after the group stages.

Vilde Boe Risa’s Norway qualified out of their group yesterday and will face Japan in the last-16.

However, it was heartbreak for the Canadian reds Jayde Riviere and Adriana Leon, who were beaten 4-0 by hosts Australia today.

They started the day needing just a point to see them through but a desperate Australia were relentless in their plea to progress.

Riviere and Leon both started the match with Riviere picking up praise by the pundits for her energetic performance in the first half.

However, their efforts were in vain as Australia leap-frogged Canada, with Nigeria also qualifying out of that group.

Meanwhile, attention turns to England’s game against China tomorrow where three more Red Devils will be in action.

Mary Earps and Ella Toone are mainstays in Sarina Wiegman’s side whilst Katie Zelem may get a chance with Walsh being ruled out.

England are currently top of the group on six points and a point would secure their position as group winners.

If they were to win the group they would face Nigeria in the last 16 but if they come second in the group, they would face Sam Kerr’s Australia.

However, though England are in the driving seat, they could still bow out tomorrow if China win and Denmark beat Haiti, all three teams would be on six points and it would all come down to goal difference as to who would progress.