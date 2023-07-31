Amad Diallo spotted limping alongside a freely-moving Alejandro Garnacho after Borussia Dortmund defeat



Amad Diallo was spotted limping and still having trouble walking after Manchester United’s defeat against Borussia Dortmund.

United were beaten 3-2 by the Bundesliga giants as they finished their United States pre-season tour in disappointment.

The loss at the hands of Edin Terzić’s men was United’s third consecutive defeat after previously being beaten by Wrexham and Real Madrid.

A video posted by The Manchester Evening News reporter Samuel Luckhurst showed Diallo limping and seemingly uncomfortable with his movement.

Alongside the Ivorian winger was Alejandro Garnacho who looked well and in good spirits despite not playing on Monday as a precautionary measure.

Garnacho moving freely but Amad limping #mufc pic.twitter.com/oS5rbsz4ys — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) July 31, 2023

The Red Devils issued an update before the match and confirmed that Amad, Garnacho and Raphael Varane would not take part in proceedings.

United’s statement read, “Alejandro Garnacho and Raphael Varane were left out of the 26-man matchday squad for precautionary reasons.

“Amad was another player not involved at the Allegiant Stadium, with the Ivorian having a knee issue which requires assessment.”

Amad went off injured in the second half of United’s game against Arsenal, in what was the opening game of Tour 2023 in New Jersey.

After the Arsenal clash, the 21-year-old was seen on crutches and with his ankles heavily strapped.

The player later took to social media and assured supporters that the situation was not as bad as initially suspected.

However, Diallo still limping with just about two weeks left until the Premier League season kicks off will come as a huge concern to United fans.

It’s also important to note that Amad’s future is still yet to be decided. His chances of a senior team breakthrough appear slim at the moment.

If unfit before the transfer window closes, a possible loan exit from Old Trafford could also be scuppered.

