

Manchester United continued their winless streak in pre-season as they fell 2-3 to Borussia Dortmund but an event during the game threatened to overshadow the game itself.

Around the 50th-minute mark, a cross from wide area found its way to a Dortmund attacker whose shot was superbly saved by Andre Onana.

He immediately ran towards Harry Maguire, gesticulating wildly, calling him out for lax defending.

Onana to Maguire😂this is cinema pic.twitter.com/LiUlqny7Ng — invincibles ❁ (@Afc_invincibleG) July 31, 2023

The moment went viral as fans got the first taste of Onana’s commanding voice, while also serving as a reminder of how far Maguire has fallen at United.

In his post-match comments to MUTV, however, the goalkeeper was quick to clear the air between himself and the former captain.

He said that he demands a lot from his teammates and they also do the same because “they are great players”.

The Cameroonian went on to say that he has “a good relationship” with Maguire, and “he has to be ready” because he demands a lot from his teammates.

A key point in his message was to “always be critical with ourselves” because “we are in this together”. He said Maguire is a “top guy” and a “fantastic player” and they “will move on” from this.

Being a commanding presence in the box was regarded as a huge boon for United when they signed the goalkeeper and fans will be pleased to see the first signs of it coming so soon.

Harry Maguire, on the other hand, didn’t respond to Onana’s comments on the field and hasn’t been interviewed since.

However, the former United captain’s status has clearly fallen at the club, with Scott McTominay taking the captain’s armband despite him being on the pitch.

It comes after Casemiro wore the armband in the game against Arsenal when Maguire was playing.

United have knocked back a £20 million bid for the player but his future at United is far from certain.

