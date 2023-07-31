Borussia Dortmund coach wishes Jadon Sancho all the best for the new season at Manchester United

Manchester United’s pre-season Tour of the United States ended in defeat last night, with Borussia Dortmund beating the Red Devils by three goals to two, in Las Vegas.

Diogo Dalot and Antony struck for United but a Donyell Malen brace and a Youssoufa Moukoko winner with 20 minutes remaining was enough to give the Germans the victory.

Jadon Sancho played the majority of the game in the false 9 position with Erik ten Hag plugging the gap before the imminent arrival of Rasmus Hojlund.

Sancho showed glimpses of class against his former club and was arguably United’s most impressive attacking player on the night.

Speculation surrounding the future of the United man has been rife over the last few weeks, including rumours of a return to Dortmund.

As reported by football journalist Patrick Berger, after the victory in Vegas BVB boss Edin Terzic spoke on the subject of a return for Sancho.

“Jadon is a fantastic boy and is under contract with #mufc. We do not comment on players who are not under contract with us and wish him all the best for the coming season at Manchester,” said Terzic.

Despite Sancho not quite finding the form in Manchester that he showed in Germany as yet, it would be a surprise to see him leave United this summer.

The forward has looked sharp in pre-season and his ability to be able to play in almost any of the attacking positions may prove to be an ace up Ten Hag’s sleeve this season.

Sancho’s versatility means he can operate off the left or right flank, as a ten or as we’ve seen in pre-season, in the false nine position.

The 23-year-old is entering the third and probably most important year of his United career, with fans desperate to see the Jadon Sancho that lit up the Bundesliga.

Sancho will be vying for a starting place in the new season’s curtain raiser when Wolves visit Old Trafford on August 14.