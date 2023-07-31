Borussia Dortmund defeat showed Christian Eriksen is still struggling to adjust to high-intensity games



Manchester United signed off from their pre-season tor to the United States with a disappointing 2-3 defeat at the hands of Borussia Dortmund on Monday.

Defensively, United were shocking from the 40th minute onwards and what looked like a comfortable game ended up turning on its head.

While the defenders will likely have got an earful from United boss Erik ten Hag, the performance of the normally dependable Christian Eriksen was a matter of concern.

Eriksen was poor

While this is still pre-season, the Dane looked like he was struggling to keep up with the intensity of the game as Dortmund grew into the contest.

That was the same issue that plagued the former Tottenham Hotspur star towards the end of the previous campaign against the top sides and against Real Madrid in the previous friendly.

Known for his superb passing, Eriksen ended the game with a disappointing 84 per cent pass completion rate and had a cross completion rate of only 40 per cent.

While his long balls with both feet continue to be top-notch, it is in his defensive work where Eriksen is struggling.

He was crowded out at times in midfield and Dortmund players seemed to press him more as they understood that the 31-year-old does not have the legs anymore.

He lost possession 14 times, allowing Dortmund to go on the counter. He won one of his two duels and did not have the legs to go up and down the pitch.

ETH needs to use him efficiently

Eriksen admitted after the game that the constant travel had not helped his side during pre-season.

Eriksen was superb when he first joined but after the World Cup and his injury, the Denmark international seemed to fade and the manager realised the need to keep things fresh.

That is why Mason Mount has come in and hopefully, the manager can manage the volume of games Eriksen will play and that will help him give his best when called upon.

His long passing and ability to play line-breaking passes will come in handy against teams who tend to sit back and Ten Hag will be hoping for more from the experienced midfielder in the upcoming campaign.