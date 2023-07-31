Confirmed Man United XI vs Borussia Dortmund: Anthony Martial absent again



Erik ten Hag has picked largely a second-string XI for today’s last tour match against Borussia Dortmund in Las Vegas.

Tom Heaton is in goal.

In defence, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Brandon Williams make up the back four.

Scott McTominay, Christian Eriksen and Donny van de Beek are in midfield.

McTominay has been selected as captain ahead of Maguire.

Up front in this 4-3-3 formation, Omari Forson and Facu Pellistri flank Jadon Sancho, who is once again expected to play in the false 9 role.

The selection is interesting in that it clearly seems to suggest who is not in the manager’s plans to be in his regular starting line-up as we approach the new season.

We can infer that Aaron Wan-Bissaka has the right back starting berth and that Christian Eriksen will be replaced by Mason Mount next season.

It also suggests that Sancho is no longer considered a nailed-on starter.

There is still no place for Anthony Martial, who is also not on the bench.

Martial had widely been expected to be starting his comeback from injury by now and his continued absence is becoming something of a mystery.

On the bench are Andre Onana, Nathan Bishop, Jonny Evans, Alvaro Fernandez, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Bruno Fernandes, Hannibal, Casemiro, Dan Gore, Mason Mount, Antony, Marcus Rashford and Joe Hugill.

This means no place in the squad for Rapha Varane, who has perhaps picked up a knock, and Alejandro Garnacho, who could be missing for the same reason.

Amad was injured in the first tour match against Arsenal and Kobbie Mainoo suffered an ankle injury against Real Madrid that will rule him out of the start of the season.