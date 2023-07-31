Diogo Dalot’s performance despite defeat vs. Borussia Dortmund could force Erik ten Hag rethink



Manchester United suffered a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Borussia Dortmund in their final game of the United States pre-season tour.

Goals from Diogo Dalot and Antony were not enough to overturn the score in United’s favour.

Dortmund’s goals were clinched by Donyell Malen, who grabbed a brace, and Youssoufa Moukoko, who came on in the second period of the game.

United had 66% of the ball to the Bundesliga giants’ 34%.

Both sides had 13 total shots at goal. However, Erik ten Hag’s men registered seven shots on target while Dortmund had eight efforts that required Tom Heaton and Andre Onana who played in either half to swing into action.

United made 562 passes with a pass accuracy of 89%.

Dortmund on the other hand made 308 passes with a success rate of 80%.

One of the Red Devils’ best performers was Diogo Dalot.

The right-back, who since the World Cup seems to have lost a guaranteed starting spot to Aaron Wan-Bissaka, was excellent during the 60 minutes he was on the pitch.

Beyond his thumping goal, Dalot made two important tackles.

He won four of the six ground duels he delved into. He was not required to contest any challenges in the air.

The Portuguese had 44 touches of the ball to his name and a superb pass accuracy of 91%.

Dalot tried to ping the ball to his teammates on four occasions and was successful three times, in a solid display of his solid technical ability.

The 24-year-old embarked on three dribbles and came out on top in two instances.

(Stats obtained from Sofascore)

Dalot’s excellent display would have undoubtedly gone a long way in convincing Ten Hag to restore him as a regular starter ahead of the new season.

His position in Ten Hag’s thinking could be reinforced by Wan-Bissaka’s below-par showing when the Englishman came on.

