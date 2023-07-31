Erik ten Hag criticises his players for not following rules against Borussia Dortmund



Erik ten Hag has criticised his players for failing to obey his rules and adhere to his instructions during Manchester United’s defeat against Borussia Dortmund.

United were beaten by three goals to two at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The Red Devils’ goals were scored by Diogo Dalot and Antony, but these were not enough to sink Dortmund, who capitalized on a number of high-profile defensive mistakes.

Ten Hag spoke to MUTV after the game and pulled no punches as he lambasted the players for what he branded as an “unforgivable” performance with the Premier League season about to kick off.

The Dutchman said, “Yeah, [the game was] two parts, the first hour was good, playing as a team, lot of dynamic, good pressing. So it was really enjoyable to see and that’s what I wanted to say at half-time, but all of a sudden, they give two goals away.”

“They were giveaways and that was annoying. But the last half an hour, it was bad, a poor performance. They didn’t follow the rules at all, not in pressing, not in building up or when attacking.”

He added, “They were 11 individuals on the pitch. That wasn’t good at all.”

Ten Hag revealed that he told the team that coming up with the goods for only an hour is simply not good enough.

He explained that his message was clear – to finish the tour with a strong showing.

In particular, the United boss expressed his displeasure at the manner in which the goals were conceded.

“That’s not us, we have to keep control, keep responsibility on the ball and it was the same for the 3-2. That can’t happen and it’s unforgivable, even if it’s a friendly.”

United are set to face Lens next at Old Trafford on Saturday, before lining up against Athletic Bilbao the day after at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

