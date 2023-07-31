Erik ten Hag tells Jadon Sancho he must perform at a “higher level”



Erik ten Hag still believes Jadon Sancho possesses the “skills” to be considered a success at Old Trafford, despite the problems encountered during his first two seasons at Manchester United.

United’s manager is acutely aware of the talent the winger possesses, and is attempting to provide the structure and direction to enable Sancho to display these qualities more consistently.

The Dutchman demands a combination of work rate and final product from his forward players.

The contributions to the team effort – pressing, counter-pressing, tracking back etc. – form the “foundation.” The contributions in the final third – key actions, assists, goals – are the additional “standards that we expect from a player in the right levels.”

It is not enough to display one without the other, nor is it enough to only demonstrate the requisite level once every three weeks; “a high level, every third or fourth day,” Ten Hag contends.

The manager says that he “hope[s] and expect[s]” to see the improved mental state of Sancho translate into improvements on the pitch. Ten Hag describes the winger as in a “very good vibe” during pre-season, suggesting the time taken for reflection and fitness in Holland last November, has proven beneficial in the long run.

“We have all seen that from the moment he came back. He wants to enjoy football and be successful,” said Ten Hag.

When pressed on why United fans have seen a very different Jadon Sancho to the one who lit up the Bundesliga, Ten Hag subtly refuted the question. “I think your vision is a little bit grey,” the Dutchman told the reporter, stating he saw Sancho play for Dortmund in “many games” and does not believe he is a noticeably “different player” in red to the one he saw in yellow and black.

Ten Hag indicates the escalation in standard, from Germany to England, will undoubtedly have played a role in Sancho’s adaptation struggles, as the Premier League is “tougher.” Yet his manager believes the winger can recapture this success with “more consistency in his performance.”

Sancho has been utilised in the unconventional false-nine position during pre-season. While an injury to Anthony Martial may have suggested this choice was borne out of necessity rather than intention, this would be incorrect.

The Athletic contends Ten Hag is “genuinely looking to see” if Sancho could be successful in the new role in the Premier League, suggesting a rethink on the way in which the winger is deployed may be happening concurrent to individual improvements on the player’s part.

Ultimately, in a team as starved of goals as United last year, Sancho’s success next season will boil down to his ability to provide decisive moments in the final third. Ten Hag asserts this must happen “consistently” as “end product is key” for a forward at a big club. Whether it’s from the wing or closer to the goal, Sancho will need to contribute far more to survive, and thrive, in Ten Hag’s team moving forward.

