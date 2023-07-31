Fabrizio Romano says David de Gea has had contact with Bayern Munich over potential move this summer

Manchester United’s revolution under Erik ten Hag gathered pace this summer with the Dutch coach making ruthless decisions on the make-up of his squad for the new season.

New additions are making their way to the club with one key departure also making the headlines.

David de Gea’s twelve year stay at United was brought to an end after the club failed to agree a deal to extend the Spaniard’s time in Manchester.

It has left the 32-year-old searching for pastures new and certainly marks the dawn of a new era at Old Trafford, with Andre Onana tasked with filling De Gea’s gloves.

De Gea has remained tight-lipped on his next move but transfer guru Fabrizio Romano claims there are options available to the United legend.

David de Gea will be key part of the GKs domino in the next days. Understand he has two important bids from Saudi — as talks are ongoing. 🇪🇸🇸🇦 🔴 Bayern also made contact with de Gea’s camp one week ago as Yassine Bounou but Raya was priority target. Raya-Bayern deal, now off. pic.twitter.com/pvPdxSRl9R — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 30, 2023

According to Romano, De Gea has been subject of two “important” bids from the Saudi League, as well as having contact with German giants Bayern Munich.

Additionally, Bayern have ended their interest in outgoing Brentford stopper David Raya, which could clear the path for De Gea’s move to Munich.

Talks remain ongoing with the Saudi clubs, which would undoubtedly provide De Gea with a bigger financial package than a move to Germany.

However, a move to Bayern comes with much higher sporting merit and would allow De Gea to continue to compete at the top level of European football, as well as the potential to add more domestic trophies to his cabinet.

A move to Bayern would mean De Gea may get a chance to say goodbye to United fans, with both teams competing in next season’s Champions League.

De Gea’s 545 appearances for United no doubt elevates him to one of the greatest goalkeepers to have ever pulled on the shirt for the Red Devils.

“Spanish Dave” won a plethora of trophies during his time at United and the Old Trafford faithful will certainly be wishing him all the best, whatever his next move may be.