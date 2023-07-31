Facundo Pellistri puts in neat performance in Manchester United’s loss to Borussia Dortmund

21 year old winger Fernando Pellistri delivered a neat performance for Manchester United in their narrow 3-2 preseason loss to Borussia Dortmund.

While the Uruguayan youngster was played at left wing – a side he is unfamiliar with – he still showed plenty of promise during his 60 minutes on the pitch.

Throughout the first half, Pellistri appeared alert and energetic, making an array of rapid runs down the wing to threaten Dortmund in their final third.

Although he struggled to deliver an end product, the rising star nevertheless showed plenty of quality on the ball, proving to be a player who is comfortable in possession.

Pellistri managed to win eight of his nine ground duels, showing how difficult he is to dispossess, while only roaming offside on one occasion as he effectively managed his rapid pace.

Notably, Pellistri completed all three of his dribbles successfully, continuing to be a constant hindrance to the Dortmund defence throughout his time on the field.

As previously mentioned, the main weak point of Pellistri’s game was his final product, specifically when he attempted to offload the ball.

While making very few slip-ups when in possession, the 21 year old only managed to successfully complete 69% of his final passes, showing a need to refine his passing game and improve at picking out available teammates.

He also failed to make any long passes or take any shots; another area where he will want to boost his involvement.

Ultimately, it was a bright performance from Pellistri, who was placed on the wing that he is unfamiliar with.

Although there were some holes in his performance against Dortmund, the 21 year old showed the aggression, pace, and energy that is required of a player in Erik ten Hag’s high-pressure style of play.

Even if Pellistri does not get his first-team breakthrough this season, he remains one to watch for the future, especially given his raw talent and energetic presence.

