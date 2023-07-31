Fred will “100% leave” this summer – Fabrizio Romano



Fred will “100% leave Manchester United this summer”, according to Frabrizio Romano.

Though his potential new club remains unclear, the Italian transfer guru is under no doubts the midfielder will be departing Old Trafford.

Galatasaray have been the club most strongly linked with Fred, though Romano believes this prospective deal is becoming “complicated” and, consequently, “other clubs are entering the race.”

Lazio and Fulham have been rumoured to be interested in Fred, alongside the Turkish side, and may attempt to capitalise. Romano also contends a move to Saudi Arabia is a “possibility” and United fans should “keep an eye” on this.

Ultimately, Romano believes that the club will work with Fred to choose the potential “best option” for the player. There is no doubt on United’s desire to sell however.

Fred’s prospective outbound transfer appears linked to the club’s pursuit of Sofyan Amrabat.

Romano asserts the club wish to sell Fred to “make the deal happen” for the Moroccan midfielder, indicating United may be facing financial restrictions after their exorbitant summer so far.

The signings of Erik ten Hag’s first-choice targets – Andre Onana, Mason Mount and Rasmus Højlund – ensure the club have committed to a minimum spend of £166 million this window alone. For the club to continue further recruitment to Old Trafford, players must depart in the opposite direction.

Though Fred has proven a valuable squad member at times under Ten Hag’s stewardship, the manager would prioritise a player more adept in the defensive midfield position over the box-to-box Brazilian. Fred is a potent presser but lacks the requisite composure and control to operate deeper in midfield.

Furthermore, Scott McTominay’s status as a homegrown player, as well as his attitude and leadership qualities, ensure Fred is further along the departure queue than the other half of the much-maligned McFred pivot. Though Fred has proven the more effective player of the pair over the past few seasons, McTominay’s value off the pitch is higher.

Romano believes United will “focus” on Amrabat more decisively now they have almost finished the deal with Atalanta for Højlund.

With the club appearing to be operating on a one-in one-out policy in midfield, Fred will “100% leave” Old Trafford to make room for the Fiorentina man.

