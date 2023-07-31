

Manchester United and adidas have agreed to the “biggest kit deal” in Premier League history.

Worth a staggering £900 million, the 10-year partnership extends the German sportwear giant’s role as official kit supplier of United until 2035, and ensures a “significant increase” on the current terms of their deal. This translates to revenue worth £90 million annually for United.

Sources at Old Trafford indicates the new deal provides the club with “certainty” over their “biggest source” of income for the next decade, helping to reinforce “stability” at United.

Richard Arnold, United’s Chief Executive, described the relationship between the club and their sponsor as:

“…one of the most iconic in world sport, forged through a shared commitment to style, flair and, most importantly, high performance.”

His adidas comparative, Bjorn Gulden, echoes these sentiments:

“Adidas and Manchester United are two of the most important brands in international football and it is very natural for us to continue our co-operation.”

Adidas had sponsored United previously, from 1980 to 1992, but the two entities only rekindled this relationship at the beginning of the 2015/16 season. The agreement to extend this all the way through to 2035 locks club and sponsor into a two decade-long partnership.

United sources indicate it is the most lucrative deal in the history of English football, trumping the previous 10-year £750 million partnership they possessed with Adidas.

United also stress the additional funds will be spread throughout the club, with the deal enabling them to “increase the focus on the women’s team,” reintroduced in 2018.

Amidst uncertainty over the club’s long-term future, with the protracted takeover saga having no definitive conclusion in sight, a deal of this magnitude will provide assurances of United’s continuing commercial hegemony.

Fans will, however, be hoping this commercial might will soon translate into comparable success on the pitch.

