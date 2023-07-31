Manchester United open to more signings this summer transfer window

Manchester United have been busy this summer transfer window with the signings of Mason Mount and Andre Onana expected to be followed by Rasmus Hojlund.

Hojlund’s £72 million move from Atalanta will push United’s expenditure to over £150 million as Erik ten Hag looks to bridge the gap between themselves and Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.

As reported by the Manchester Evening News, Ten Hag is open to further additions to bolster the squad depth going into the new season.

“We are always looking for better quality. So if you want to be at United you have to match a really high standard and when we find the opportunities to get better we have to do it,” said Ten Hag.

However, any further signings will be dependent on United offloading players to add to the summer budget which has now been spent.

United are open to offers for a cluster of first-team players and any funds raised through sales will be added to Ten Hag’s kitty.

Dean Henderson, Harry Maguire, Fred and Scott McTominay are seen as the most prominent players United are willing to let go.

Fred has been the subject of interest from Turkish champions Galatasaray who reportedly remain in discussion with United over a deal for the Brazilian.

West Ham had a formal £20 million offer for Harry Maguire rejected last week whilst Nottingham Forest remain keen on the permanent signing of Dean Henderson after he spent last season on loan at the City Ground.

In terms of incomings, Sofyan Amrabat has been widely linked with a move to Old Trafford after an impressive season for Fiorentina.

Fiorentina are open to offers for the Moroccan who would command a fee of around £30 million to take him away from the Artemio Franchi Stadium.

No doubt Ten Hag would welcome further additions but with Mount, Onana and seemingly Hojlund in the bag, the Dutch manager has secured his primary targets well in time for the new campaign.