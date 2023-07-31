Manchester United to make decision on Mason Greenwood before the start of the season

A decision on Mason Greenwood’s future at Manchester United is set to be offically announced by the club in the coming weeks.

Greenwood hasn’t played for United since the start of 2022 after allegations made against him of rape, assault and coercive behaviour toward his partner Harriet Robson.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, United will make their final decision on the forward’s future before the start of the new season.

Man United are expected to announce decision regarding Mason Greenwood’s future opening PL game of the season on August 14. ⚠️ It’s only up to the club. Erik ten Hag will not be responsible of any decision, he will discuss Greenwood future right after the club. pic.twitter.com/gUTPXLU6rg — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 31, 2023

The allegations against Greenwood have recently been dropped by the courts but United have continued to conduct their own internal investigations.

It’s believed the decision lies firmly at the club’s door, with manager Erik ten Hag having no influence on the outcome.

The nature of the claims made against Greenwood has led to many fans washing their hands of the youngster, who will be bracing himself for the backlash should he continue playing at United.

Greenwood’s talent has never been in doubt with the forward seemingly having the world at his feet after his breakthrough to the first team under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

However, United will be acutely aware of the fans’ feelings toward the player and will have no doubt taken that into account when making their final judgement.

United’s sponsor Adidas, who have this morning agreed a new long term deal with the club, distanced themselves from rumours they were happy to welcome Greenwood back, this week.

Many factors are in play for Greenwood, who is reportedly desperate for a second chance at United.

There are no early indications on what the decision will be but the next couple of weeks are clearly going to be career defining for the United man.