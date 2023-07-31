Nottingham Forest will only sign one goalkeeper in transfer saga



Nottingham Forest will reportedly only “sign one” goalkeeper this summer, as the Premier League club pursues deals for both Dean Henderson and Matt Turner.

Fabrizio Romano believes Forest are only interested in a sole number one and want to complete a deal “this week” for their new goalkeeper.

Romano alleges the protracted nature of the move for Henderson lies with Manchester United. Old Trafford officials were unwilling to confirm Henderson’s sale at the same time as David De Gea’s departure from the club, without a prospective new goalkeeper joining first.

A deal for Andre Onana was eventually struck with Inter Milan to provide Erik ten Hag with his undisputed number one (or, more accurately, number twenty-four), which, subsequently, enabled the club to continue with Henderson’s own move.

Forest had evidently grown frustrated with the delay however. Romano states Forest officials have been trying to reach an “agreement since day one of this transfer window” with Henderson their number one target.

The recent move for Turner suggests this may no longer be true.

Forest and Arsenal have reportedly agreed on the nature of a potential move for the American; a “permanent transfer,” states Romano. This contrasts the loan deal (with an obligation to buy) Forest are seeking for Henderson’s services.

It’s debatable whether this is a genuine shift in approach by Forest, or rather a negotiating tactic to put further pressure on United. An “appearance clause” is reportedly the major point of concern between Forest and United, with the Nottinghamshire club keen to provide themselves with an insurance valve should Henderson’s thigh injury suffer an unexpected setback.

United, on the other hand, are adamant in their desires for a permanent transfer. Henderson has publicly criticised the club previously and, as an academy graduate, represents a treasure trove from a Financial Fair Play perspective. The club will be as happy to see Henderson relocate to Nottingham as the goalkeeper himself.

A rumoured move for Turner, at the expense of Henderson, may be the push United need to make the concessions Forest deem necessary for a permament transfer.

David Ornstein added to the goalkeeper merry-go-round yesterday, however, contending Arsenal are themselves interested in further recruitment in the position.

They are reportedly in talks with Brentford over a deal for David Raya, who has only a year remaining on his contract with the Bees. Arsenal want a goalkeeper capable of competing “alongside current number one Aaron Ramsdale for a starting place.”

It constitutes something of a surprising move, given Ramsdale only signed a new deal at the Emirates in May and was thought to be assured of his place, but one which lends weight to rumours of Turner’s future laying elsewhere.

It remains to be seen whether Forest’s interest in the Arsenal goalkeeper is genuine enough to make the club move on from all the progress they have made in their pursuits of Henderson (they have agreed terms with the player as an example), or merely a bargaining tool to force United’s hand.

Romano believes we will find out “this week.”

