Man United 2-3 Borussia Dortmund: Player Ratings



Manchester United lost 2-3 to Borussia Dortmund in a friendly in Las Vegas early this morning BST. Here are our player ratings for the game.

(A score of 6 is around average)

Tom Heaton 7 – Did well and could do nothing about Dortmund’s goals.

Diogo Dalot 7 – A superb goal in the first half and was flying, but left Malen too much space for Dortmund’s equaliser. Lovely run and turn in the box around the hour mark.

Harry Maguire 4.5 – Wasn’t one of the most culpable defenders for the first half collapse, but positioning wasn’t great. Deserved the b—ing from Onana for not challenging and was very lucky to not score an own goal that crashed off the crossbar.

Victor Lindelof 4.5 – Lost possession with a really poor pass that led directly to Dortmund’s second goal.

Brandon Williams 3 – Looked really good until a complete loss of concentration for both goals. Dived in to a terrible tackle for the first and played the Dortmund forwards onside for the second.

Scott McTominay 5 – Anonymous.

Christian Eriksen 6 – Some good passing but still looks off the pace.

Donny van de Beek 7.5 – Neat and tidy, some nice ideas. Got an assist.

Facu Pellistri 7 – United’s most lively player in the first half but there was not much end product. Gave ball away in a dangerous area in second half.

Jadon Sancho 7 – Looking sharp and confident but did not get much service.

Omari Forson 3.5 – Looked totally out of his depth and lost discipline, was rightly subbed around 35 minutes.

Substitutes:

Antony 7.5 – Good, precise finish for United’s second.

Andre Onana 6.5 – Made a good save early on in his performance.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 4.5 – Horrible shot early in second half and horrible pass leading to Dortmund’s third

Jonny Evans 6 – Did OK.

Lisandro Martinez 6 – Did OK.

Luke Shaw 6 – Did OK.

Mason Mount – 7.5 A decent performance, some nice touches, good energy and good runs.

Casemiro 8.5 – Different level in midfield to all that had gone before him.

Bruno Fernandes 8.5 – Amazing vision, some great passing including one that Hugill should have scored from.

Marcus Rashford 8 – Injected pace and power, a real handful, missed a sitter though.

Joe Hugill 6 – Fluffed his big line after being put through by Bruno.